JJ Watt celebrates Netflix series ‘Cheer,’ Jerry Harris on social media

HOUSTON – Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt is joining the chorus of folks celebrating a new Netflix documentary series that’s becoming known for its heartfelt portrayal of Texas junior college cheerleading.

In a tweet posted Monday, Watt noted that his fiancée, soccer star Kealia Ohai suggested they watch the series “Cheer” together, and by the second episode, Watt was hooked -- and especially passionate about one beloved person featured in the series – a Navarro College cheerleader named Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris.

Watt wrote in his tweet, “JERRY HARRIS IS THE HEART AND SOUL OF NAVARRO COLLEGE CHEERLEADING. IF HE DOESN’T MAKE THE MAT, I WILL RIOT.”

Kealia: I’ve heard people say CHEER on Netflix is really good, we should watch it.



Me: I guess we can give it a shot.



Me 2 episodes in: JERRY HARRIS IS THE HEART AND SOUL OF NAVARRO COLLEGE CHEERLEADING. IF HE DOESN’T MAKE THE MAT, I WILL RIOT. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020

