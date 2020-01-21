60ºF

JJ Watt celebrates Netflix series ‘Cheer,’ Jerry Harris on social media

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during pregame warm ups before the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during pregame warm ups before the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt is joining the chorus of folks celebrating a new Netflix documentary series that’s becoming known for its heartfelt portrayal of Texas junior college cheerleading.

In a tweet posted Monday, Watt noted that his fiancée, soccer star Kealia Ohai suggested they watch the series “Cheer” together, and by the second episode, Watt was hooked -- and especially passionate about one beloved person featured in the series – a Navarro College cheerleader named Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris.

Watt wrote in his tweet, “JERRY HARRIS IS THE HEART AND SOUL OF NAVARRO COLLEGE CHEERLEADING. IF HE DOESN’T MAKE THE MAT, I WILL RIOT.”

