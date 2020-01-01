Houston stars Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion link up for New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON – Houston hotties link up!

Houston natives Beyonce and rapper Megan Thee Stallion spend New Year’s Eve together. The talented artists along with Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, took photos together for the new year. It was a sight to see -- Houston’s favorite star and upcoming star finally unite.

Megan Thee Stallion is not only from Houston, but she is currently attending Texas Southern University for her bachelor’s degree.

She calls herself the “Houston hottie,” so it was a given she would run into Beyonce soon enough. She also recently teamed up with Roc Nation for management on Sept. 13, 2019, according to the Billboard.

Megan thee Stallion posted the photo on Instagram on Wednesday, which now has more than a million likes. This photo was definitely for the culture.

Fans are now keeping their fingers crossed in hopes the two will collab for 2020.