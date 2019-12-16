VIDEO: ‘SNL’ nails the plight of parents facing child holiday formal wear season

HOUSTON – “Saturday Night Live” understands the pain that is dressing your children for the holidays.

In a skit that aired in the most recent episode, the actors spoofed a Macy’s holiday clothing advertisement aimed at families readying for holiday special occasions.

The ad begins the way most Macy’s ads do -- with lively, beautiful people dressed in preppy clothing -- but quickly devolves into what really happens when you have to dress a child in formal attire: chaos.

The ad features children complaining about how hot and itchy the sweaters are and a baby cries in half-dressed furor.

“Tis the season for wrestling your wiggly little monster in thick winter clothes,” the voiceover says.

Just one of the offers – “half off all hard, shiny shoes that hurt.”

Video rolls of a little girl walking down stairs, saying “Ow. These shoes hurt.”

The girl’s mother, played by Kate McKinnon, replies, “Welcome to being a woman, Kylie.”

Watch the full, hilarious skit in the video below. We especially love the part about putting on kids’ boots.