William Shatner files for divorce from wife after 18 years of marriage

William Shatner is reportedly calling it quits with his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth.

The actor filed for divorce on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to William's rep for comment.

William and Elizabeth tied the knot in 2001, and don't share any children. According to TMZ, the former couple has a prenup.

Elizabeth is William's fourth wife. He was previously married to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty and Gloria Rand. Elizabeth was previously married to Michael Glenn Martin.

William's split comes weeks after another big breakup in Hollywood. This Is Us star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Chrishell Stause, in November. She recently responded to his divorce petition.

