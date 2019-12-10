The best holiday movies currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu and more

The holiday season is finally here, and so of course, we have to watch holiday movies, right? If you’re wondering what to stream and on which service, we’ve got you covered."

Netflix

‘Holiday in the Wild’

Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe star in the romantic rom com that happens at an elephant sanctuary in Africa, of all places. Oh, and it takes place during the holidays.

‘The Knight Before Christmas’

Time travel! Vanessa Hudgens! Puns! This movie has it all. As you can guess by the title, a knight from a long time ago time travels to present day and swoons Hudgens into falling in love during Christmas.

‘The Grinch’

The classic Dr. Seuss gets retold in this animated flick that will please both the kids and adults at your Christmas party.

‘Christmas with the Kranks’

Talk about a classic! You’re probably used to seeing this movie play on TV during the holidays, but now it’s on Netflix to enjoy. '

‘Pee Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special’

This isn’t technically a movie, but who doesn’t love a fun Christmas special, especially when it involves the wacky and wonderful Pee Wee Herman?

‘A Christmas Prince’

“A Christmas Prince” has been out on Netflix for some time now, and it even has two sequels.

‘A Very Murray Christmas’

This is another Christmas special, this time with another wacky guy, Bill Murray. Favorites like Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Chris Rock all make appearances.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

The animated version of this story is on Netflix, and so is the live action version from years ago with Jim Carrey as the titular role. Carrey is amazing and this will always be a Christmas must-watch this time of year.

Hulu

‘A Very Brady Christmas’

Remember watching all those “Brady Bunch” TV movies back in the day? The Bradys got back together for this Christmas reunion and it’s so fun to see the gang reunited.

'Daddy’s Home 2′

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlburg are back in this sequel, except they’ve got their movie dads, aka John Lithgow and Mel Gibson along for this holiday ride.

‘Same Time, Next Christmas’

Reunited in Hawaii with your childhood crush over the holidays? What are the chances? That’s what happens in this movie starring Lea Michele.

‘The Christmas Calendar’

A local bakery shop owner gets a mysterious message from a secret admirer during Christmas, and the small town gathers to find out who her lucky man is. The film stars Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy.

‘Girlfriends of Christmas Past’

It’s just like “A Christmas Carol,” except instead of getting visited by ghosts, it’s ex-girlfriends. Honestly, we’re not sure which scenario is worse.

‘Holiday in Handcuffs’

Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez in a Christmas movie together? Children of the ’90s, this movie is for you.

Amazon Prime

‘Bad Santa’

In this movie, even Santa ended up making the naughty list. Just make sure no kids are around when you decide to watch this one.

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

This movie is pretty depressing, but it’s an oldie and a goodie. Just make sure you have some tissues ready.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Again, another old movie that’s in black and white, but it’s one of those movies that you have to watch on Christmas Day.

‘Prancer’

More Christmas movies about Santa’s reindeer! They are the cutest, and if you need proof, just watch this movie.

‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show’

Kacey Musgraves had a great 2019 (she won the Grammy for album of the year), and she topped it off with her own Christmas special, featuring James Corden, Kendall Jenner, Lana Del Rey and so many more. It’s wacky, weird and full of Christmas glitter.

Disney+

‘Home Alone’

Best Christmas movie of all time? That’s debatable, but you can’t deny this movies greatness. Heck, even the sequel is iconic. When is Disney+ getting that?

‘The Santa Clause’

Another one of the greats. Watching Tim Allen go from regular guy to fat and jolly Santa Clause will always be hilarious.

‘Noelle’

This is a new Christmas movie that premiered exclusively on Disney+ and it stars Anna and Bill Hader.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’

Kermit and the entire gang reenact “A Christmas Carol” and it’s wonderful. Michael Caine plays the grumpy Scrooge.

'I’ll Be Home for Christmas’

This movie is perfect because it’s a feel-good movie and it stars Jonathan Taylor Thomas in his prime. Eat your heart out, America.