You can meet 50 Cent at these Houston-area liquor stores

HOUSTON – Rapper and businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be at several liquor stores in the Houston-area for the next four days meeting with fans and promoting his new line of Le Chemin du Roi champagnes and his Branson cognac.

The rapper, known for hits like “In Da Club", “21 Questions” and “Candy Shop” will be signing bottles and posing for pictures at the dates and locations below:

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the rapper will be at the Spec’s in Montogomery Plaza located at 1420 North Loop 336 West in Conroe. Then from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., he will be at the Fiesta Beverage Mart located at 8667 Main Street.

During the following week, the rapper will do two more meet-and-greets to close out his promotional campaign through the Houston-area.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday he will be at the Ralston’s Discount Liquor store located at 3013 North Main St. in Stafford and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday he will be at the Spec’s located at 11990 Westheimer Road.

I'M BACK TEXAS....You showed me so much love, I had to come back one last time this year. The #50TexasTakeover starts again THIS WEEK. I'll be in Texas in December meeting people to get them ready to celebrate the holidays right! Check back daily for details on where I'll be. pic.twitter.com/agDP9ZMZZh — 50cent (@50cent) December 3, 2019

Jackson’s first stop through Texas was at a Spec’s in Sugar Land Thursday afternoon.