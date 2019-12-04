Holiday fun: Galveston-opoly game in stock at Walmart in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Galvestonians, need something fun to do with the family during the holidays?

If the answer is yes, an option is heading to the Walmart located on 6702 Seawall Boulevard to snag Galveston-opoly, a board game inspired in the island city of Galveston.

The Oleander City-inspired game, created by Late for the Sky Production Company, features outdoor adventures, breathtaking views, beach culture and of a dolphin or two, according to the company’s website.

A Walmart representative from the Galveston store told KPRC 2 that customers can purchase the board game for $19.98. The game can be found in the store’s seasonal area, near the pharmacy.

Late for the Sky specializes in creating custom board games. The company also has a game inspired by the city of Houston and the state of Texas.

Below are other board games available that were inspired in Texas’ cities: