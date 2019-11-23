Mandy Moore fans rejoice. In Spring 2020, the “This Is Us” star will hit the road on her first concert tour in more than a decade and she plans to stop in H-Town.

Moore will perform at the Cullen Performance Hall in Houston at 8 p.m. on April, 24, 2020.

Click here to snag a ticket.

“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” Moore said in an announcement on Facebook. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.”

In 2020, Moore will release her first album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh. In 2009, Moore took a decade-long hiatus from music to pursue her acting career.