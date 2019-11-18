"The Day the Music Died" will have a whole new meaning for a generation that grew up listening to the iconic Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band.

The food and entertainment chain has permanently given the band the hook as part of a redesign of the company's 600-plus restaurants, The Takeout reports.

Originally called "The Pizza Players" when the group debuted at the first Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Time Theater in 1977, the band evolved into "Munch's Make-Believe Band" before they were all given their termination papers.

Refurbished locations will now include a dance floor where Chuck E. Cheese will dance with customers every hour.

Along with the band, the chain’s tokens are also getting the ax as players will now use cards or wristbands to pay for video games.