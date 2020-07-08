Penelope Disick Turns 8! See Dad Scott Disick and Her Family's Birthday Tributes

The Kardashian-Jenner brood rarely can go a month without celebrating a family member's birthday. On Wednesday, it was Penelope Disick's turn!

The only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated her eighth birthday, and her grandmother, aunts and parents made sure she felt special.

Per usual, Kris Jenner was the first to post a sweet message to Instagram in honor of her granddaughter, writing, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful precious P!!!! I can’t believe you are 8... how time flies and how amazing it is to go through life with you and your sweet spirit and adorable smile. You are the best granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend... you are always so kind, thoughtful and loving. I love you so so much my little angel! Have a magical day ❤️❤️❤️🥳🎂🥰 #HappyBirthdayPenelope #ProudGrandma."

Kris also shared a number of adorable pics of Penelope, including one of herself and the birthday girl posing in matching lemon-print dresses.

Kim Kardashian West was next to give her niece a birthday shout-out. "Happy Birthday Penelope!!!!! I love you so much sweet silly girl! I really can’t believe you are 8 years old! I couldn’t have asked for a better bestie for North!" she captioned a pic of her niece and her 7-year-old daughter, North West. "You two together are so loving and I know you will always have each other! I love you so much!"

Aunt Khloe then shared some photos of her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, with Penelope. "Happy birthday my sweet P! You truly are a little angel! A gentle sweet wise soul! Koko loves you more than life itself!!! Where did the time go? 😫😫😫 OK, OMG crying!!"

Meanwhile, Scott needed at least two posts on Instagram to fully celebrate his daughter's birthday. "Happy birthday to my angel food cake, Penep," the father of three captioned a pic of Penelope sleeping on his shoulder. "The most thoughtful and special girl in the world who goes above and beyond making us happy. I could never in a million years imagine life without you. You're my savior and heart."

Scott also shared a pic of Penelope's little brother, Reign, wearing a shirt that reads: "Lucky me! It's my birthday!"

He captioned the pic, "No, silly. It's P's birthday!"

Just months ahead of Penelope's birthday, Kourtney shared some words of wisdom for her on Instagram. "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved," the mother of three captioned a pic of herself and Penelope. "Things I tell my daughter."

Kourtney recently took a hiatus from appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to spend more time with her kids. Check out the video to see why the reality star says doing the show was "toxic" for her.

