Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Reveals What She’ll Miss Most About Her Late Husband

Nick Cordero's widow is sharing what she'll miss most about her late husband. Following Cordero's death due to complications from COVID-19 earlier this month, Amanda Kloots tells People that she's "heartbroken."

"As a husband I don’t think a day went by that he didn’t say to me, 'I’m the luckiest,'" Kloots says. "Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice."

Kloots, who married Cordero in 2017 and shared 1-year-old Elvis with him, describes her late husband as "a very special man" who was "everyone's friend."

"We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were," she recalls. "Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face."

Cordero was first hospitalized in March and went on to spend 95 days in the ICU. Throughout his battle with the coronavirus, Cordero suffered a dramatic weight loss, was placed on a ventilator, received a temporary pacemaker, and had his leg amputated.

Kloots announced her husband's death on Instagram, writing that she was "in disbelief and hurting everywhere."

"My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," she wrote in part. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Following the tragic news, tributes to Cordero poured in from his fans and celebrity friends. Additionally, the GoFundMe page that was first set up in April saw a surge in donations, nearly reaching $1 million.

Watch the video below for more on Cordero.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cordero’s Wife Unlocks His Phone, Finds His Moving Final Photos

Nick Cordero's GoFundMe Page Raises Almost $1 Million After His Death

Nick Cordero’s Wife Shares Moving Look Back at Their 5-Year Romance