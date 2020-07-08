Khloe Kardashian Models the Same Hoodie as Sofia Richie, Says It Makes Her Look ‘So Young’

Seeing double? Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to model a tie-dye hoodie from Scott Disick's Talentless clothing line. One day earlier, Disick's ex, Sofia Richie, whom he reunited with over the holiday weekend, modeled the same hoodie in a beach photo shoot.

"Tie Dye @talentless. I look so young in this photo 🤪 I love it!" Khloe, 36, captioned her shot. "Lol maybe it’s the hoodie?!"

Disick, 37, commented on Khloe's post, "Now that's talent."

Khloe replied, "@letthelordbewithyou my new career? @talentless model?" Disick added, "@khloekardashian not just model. Supermodel."

Khloe, who recently dyed her hair brown, paired the hoodie with a fitted black latex miniskirt and white sneakers.

Though Disick and Richie, 21, split in May after almost three years of dating, the exes were spotted together on a beach in Malibu, California, on Saturday. Disick also liked Richie's pic of her wearing the same hoodie as Khloe, and the Talentless account commented with a fire emoji.

Disick's other famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian, made headlines last month when she posed in one of his flannel shirts while on a joint family vacation. Disick and Kourtney have three kids together, are both featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and still spend a lot of time with each other. The Kardashian-Jenner family even threw Disick a birthday party shortly after his split from Richie.

As for Khloe, she also shared some sweet photos from her ex, Tristan Thompson's, Fourth of July bash, posing in a photo booth with her brother, Rob Kardashian, and her best friend, Malika Haqq. Rob already shared a photo from the event and has been making more public appearances in recent weeks.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

