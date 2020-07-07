Rob Kardashian Poses With Pals on Fourth of July After Resurfacing on Social Media

Rob Kardashian is continuing to go out and have a good time. The 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a pic with some pals from his Fourth of July celebration.

In the image, Rob, Australian singer Parnia Porsche, Savas Oguz, who is a longtime pal of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, and another friend all flick off the camera while posing together in a photo booth.

Rob is flashing a big grin in the photo, which reads, "Happy 4th 2020." He captioned the pic, "8701 (usher voice)."

This latest outing comes after Rob recently resurfaced in late June to celebrate his sister, Khloe's, 36th birthday. He shared several photos from the event, posing with Scott Disick, his older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Tristan, and more.

The elusive star has been mostly out of the spotlight after ending his engagement to Blac Chyna, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream.

Over the weekend, Rob also shared a photo of Dream with her cousins, True Thompson, and Saint and Chicago West. The little cuties posed with gold medals around their necks.

"YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! 😭💙💙🥇🥇🥇🥇," he captioned the pic.

