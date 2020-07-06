Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Jeanine Pirro for Having a Topless Photo of Her on Her Phone

Chrissy Teigen noticed a familiar face and body in Judge Jeanine Pirro's recent photo. The 69-year-old TV host took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of herself wearing a mask outside. But on the table in front of the Fox News personality was a pink phone with a topless photo of Teigen pulled up.

"Jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone," Teigen wrote, retweeting the image.

jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020

She later zoomed in on the phone in front of Pirro, sharing a side-by-side image of the original topless mirror selfie she'd taken to show off her tan and the image Pirro had pulled up.

Teigen told one fan that the image was "sent to me," saying she didn't notice it on her own.

Pirro has not publicly offered an explanation for the image on her phone.

Teigen recently had her breast implants removed and has been open about the decision. Watch the clip below for more:

