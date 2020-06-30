Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Items -- Tom Ford, Valentino and More

Nordstrom is offering deep discounts in the designer section. The department store is currently having a surprise sale -- taking up to 60% off on designer clothing, shoes, bags and accessories.

The sale event comes ahead of the long weekend's July 4th sales. Start saving on fashion's biggest designer brands, including Valentino, Chloé, Tom Ford, Cushnie, Stella McCartney and so many more. Now's the time to treat yourself to a great deal on the investment piece you've been eyeing.

Shipping and returns are always free.

In addition to the designer sale, be sure to check out Nordstrom's clearance sale with thousands of new markdowns up to 60% off. Also be sure to follow along as we prepare for the retailer's biggest sale event of the year -- the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The shopping event will begin in August with online previews starting on July 24.

Meanwhile, shop the Nordstrom designer sale now.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead.

Get a deal on these iconic Valentino studded flats.

The popular Adidas Stan Smith sneaker gets a makeover by Stella McCartney with rainbow stars.

This Veronica Beard mini dress features a stylish animal print, floaty blouse silhouette and ruched, ruffled skirt.

A Frame silk shirt is a wardrobe staple to be worn for years to come.

Minimalist suede booties from Chloé.

This stunning off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from Cushnie will be the go-to piece for every special occasion.

A double-zipper crossbody from Mansur Gavriel is a great everyday bag.

Glamorous, oversized Tom Ford sunglasses with gradient lenses.

