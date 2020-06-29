Save on Activewear and Athleisure Deals from the Big Style Sale at Amazon

The Amazon Summer Sale is on! Also called the Big Style Sale, the Amazon fashion sale has become the shopping event of the summer. Brand names like Adidas, Levi's, Skechers and so many others are offering great discounted price options and seasonally relevant deals right now.

The annual Amazon Prime Day sale was postponed, so shoppers have been waiting for the chance to cash in on major deals. Amazon's summer sale 2020 is reportedly meant to support and jumpstart sales for fashion and beauty retailers on the site, who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With discounts on everything from hats and sunglasses down to shoes and socks on sale, now's the time to stock up on apparel and accessories for you and your family.

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Summer Sale so far. And keep checking back tonight for more deals.

Adidas Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)

Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock

Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings

Champion LIFE Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short

Champion LIFE Women's Champion Satin Short

Champion LIFE Women's Reverse Weave Jogger

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe

Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO

Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew

C9 Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee

Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt

O'Neill Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt

Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid

Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts

C9 Girls' Performance Skort

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best J.Crew Deals for Men and Women From Amazon Summer Sale