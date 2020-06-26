Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Go Instagram Official

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reached a new stage in their relationship just in time for Grande's 27th birthday.

The "Rain on Me" singer turned 27 years old on Friday, and one day prior, celebrated on Instagram by sharing multiple pictures and videos. One picture was a sweet selfie of her and Gomez, her beau putting his arm around her as she snuggled into him.

"Almost 27 :)," she wrote.

On her Instagram Stories, Grande also shared a photo of her sitting on his lap.

Grande and Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, have been linked together since March. In May, a source told ET that she and Dalton were "in a really good place" when it comes to their relationship as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The source also said that Grande's past highly publicized relationships have made her cautious when it comes to sharing about her personal life. The singer's exes include Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.

"Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she's seen how that has worn on her past relationships," the source said. "Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together."

Prior to going Instagram official ahead of her birthday, Grande did give her fans a peek at her boyfriend when it comes to her recent projects; he appeared in her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video as well as in a promo for "Rain on Me," her song with Lady Gaga.

