Pusha T and Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Baby Boy Nigel: See the Precious First Photos!

Welcome to the world, Nigel Brixx! Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, have welcomed their first child together -- a baby boy.

Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence Thornton, shared the sweet news with some precious photos of the little guy on Instagram.

"NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020," he captioned the shots of his adorable newborn son.

Virginia also posted two shots of the proud new dad and his baby boy.

"MY GUYS! 🙋🏾‍♀️," she captioned the photos.

Nigel and his rapper father are already twinning in one shot, rocking matching black, long-sleeve shirts.

Pusha and Virginia tied the knot in 2018. They both shared the news that they were expecting their first child together last December.

"Finally landed my dream job ❤️...World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾," Virginia captioned a sonogram pic at the time.

Pusha made headlines in 2018 when he publicly accused Drake of having a child in secret in his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

"Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run. That's real. Love that baby, respect that girl," Pusha rapped in the song.

The call-out led Drake to publicly confirm his son, Adonis', 2017 birth. He has since gone on to share photos with Adonis on social media. For more from Pusha T on his upcoming music, watch our exclusive interview below:

