Fergie Shares Video of Son Axl at Black Lives Matter Protest: 'It Starts at Home'

Fergie took to social media on Monday to share how she is instilling values promoting equality into her young son, Axl. The singer posted a video showing her and Axl, 6, taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The montage video featured clips of the songstress marching down the street holding a sign reading, “Racism must stop. #blacklivesmatter.”

Axl, whom the singer shares with ex-husband Josh Duhamel, and other children were also shown holding signs and taking part in the protest.

“It starts at home ♥️♥️ #BLM,” the former Black Eyed Peas singer captioned the video, which was sound-tracked by Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”

The group was wearing face masks to adhere to regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fergie previously shared her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in another Instagram post, in which she praised protestors.

“To all of the protestors who have stepped outside their homes during a global pandemic, come together with their communities, and stood up for change as the frontline against racial injustice, my unconditional allegiance is with all of you and with the entire #BlackLivesMatter movement,” she wrote. “Let’s continue pushing forward so that the children of this nation don’t have to live in fear. It’s a new time. It’s a new season. Let’s keep moving ahead for policy change!!”

She also shared a clip showing large crowds turning up for a protest on Hollywood Boulevard earlier in June, writing, “Yes LA!!! #BLMLA #BLDPWR #BlackLivesMatter.”

Fergie is one of many celebrities taking to the streets of Los Angeles to join protests. Others who have participated include musicians Halsey and Ariana Grande.

