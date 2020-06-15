Brian Austin Green Spotted With Courtney Stodden Following Split From Megan Fox: Pic

Looks like Brian Austin Green and Courtney Stodden are enjoying each other's company.

On Saturday, 46-year-old Green and 25-year-old Stodden were spotted having lunch together in Los Angeles. Stodden wore a fitted leopard-print dress and wedges, and smiled while carrying a face mask. Meanwhile, Green went casual in a Pink Floyd T-shirt, pants and Vans sneakers, and wore sunglasses and a backpack.

Green was snapped opening the passenger door for Stodden as she stepped into a car while he carried their food.

Last month, Green confirmed he and Megan Fox had split after nearly 10 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Stodden is known for her tumultuous relationship with 60-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. Stodden and the Lost actor made headlines when they married in 2011, due to their 34-year age difference. Stodden was 16 at the time, while Hutchison was 51. She officially filed for divorce from him in March 2018 and their divorce was finalized in January.

For now, the nature of Green and Stodden's relationship is unclear. Fox has made headlines for her own romance rumors after she was photographed with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, Machine Gun Kelly -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- in Los Angeles, a few days before news broke of her split from Green. She also stars in MGK's new music video for his song, "Bloody Valentine."

Green commented on the rumors during an episode of his podcast last month.

"She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him," Green said. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

"I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment," he continued. "I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

During the candid podcast episode, Green also said that he and 34-year-old Fox -- whom he shares three sons with -- started to grow apart at the end of last year, after she was away shooting a film for five weeks.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he said. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

"It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach," he said. I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that."

For more on Green and Fox's split, watch the video below.

