Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Send a 'Bill & Ted' Graduation Message to Seniors at San Dimas High

Class of 2020, be excellent to each other. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter made a special appearance during the virtual gradation festivities for San Dimas High School on Tuesday, sending a special shoutout to the seniors from their Bill & Ted alma mater.

The pair introduced themselves as the "Wyld Stallyns," their band from the 1989 cult classic Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (and upcoming threequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music).

"We know that it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation," Winter said. "We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward."

"Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done," added Reeves, who was sporting a "Be Excellent to Each Other" T-shirt.

The pair threw in a few more Bill & Ted-isms, including, “San Dimas High School football does rule,” before Reeves signed off with a "Party on!"

Check out their most excellent message below, starting at 18:27:

Reeves and Winter were spotted filmingBill & Ted Face the Music, due out Aug. 21, in Louisiana last summer.

Ready or Not's Samara Weaving and Atypical star Brigette Lundy-Paine star as Winter's and Reeves' daughters, respectively, in the film, which finds the friends coming back together to write an epic song to save humanity!

In 2016, ET spoke with Reeves about the project, which has been in various stages of preproduction since 2010.

"It's funny!" he shared. "It's about the pressure of Bill and Ted having to save the world and it not quite working out."

Reeves added that the upcoming film will also explore "the toll [their adventure] is taking on their families," and teased that the pair's bromance might even be in danger of "breaking apart."

See more on the movie in the video below.

