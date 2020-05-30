Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Are 'Dating' and 'Enjoying Their Time Together,' Source Says

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are getting closer amid quarantine. The two actors, who previously worked together on The Young and the Restless, sparked romance rumors after they were photographed kissing on Friday.

A source tells ET that the This Is Us star and the 30-year-old actress, "are newly dating and are enjoying their time together. The couple has spent time together during quarantine and has taken the time to get to know one another better, as they have worked together in the past but weren’t romantic."

The new romance comes amid Hartley's divorce from Chrishell Stause. The source adds that "Chrishell is upset because they only split at the end of 2019, but she understands they both need to move on."

Hartley and Pernas were spotted locking lips as she dropped him off at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute, and later picked him up.

ET reported back in November that Hartley filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage. He listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, while Stause listed Nov. 22 -- the day Hartley filed his paperwork.

The highly-publicized split will soon be playing out on season 3 of Stause's reality show, Selling Sunset. The second season is currently streaming on Netflix, with season 3 to debut on Aug. 7.

"It's obviously not something that I am looking forward to but it does follow our real life," Stause told ET earlier this month. "Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that -- the good and the bad. When it gets to the bad, I am going to go under a rock and I am going to go off the grid."

"I obviously really, truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything," she continued, getting a bit emotional.

