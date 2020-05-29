Britney Spears Shares Her Y2K Playlist -- Featuring *NSYNC

Britney Spears is sharing her personal music playlist -- and we are here for it!

The 38-year-old pop star created and shared her "I MISS Y2K" playlist for Apple Music on Friday, and it features artists that shaped the late '90s and early 2000s pop scene, including Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and, yes, even *NSYNC. Spears chose "It's Gonna Be Me," from her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake's, famous boy band to add to her list.

"I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since a lot of these songs came out," Spears told Apple Music. "For me, these songs remind me of the time period when 'Oops!' came out, which was a special time for me. I hope you love them like I do."

When talking about the songs she chose, she added that "Mariah is one of the main reasons I started singing...she is simply amazing. '[Always Be My Baby]' is one of my favorites by her."

Madonna's "Music," Kylie Minogue's "Can’t Get You Out of My Head," Ricky Martin's "Livin’ La Vida Loca" and Christina Aguilera's "What a Girl Wants" are included.



Her playlist comes after Spears also treated her fans to a rerelease of her song, "Mood Ring (By Demand)," that was only available on the Japanese deluxe version of Glory.

Last month, the "Stronger" singer also shared another one of her favorite songs by Timberlake. Dancing along to "Filthy," Spears praised his "genius" songs while also reflecting on their headline-making split.



