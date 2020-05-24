Prince William Says Becoming a Dad Brought Back 'Traumatic' Emotions of Losing Mom Princess Diana

Prince William is getting real about how the death of his mother, Princess Diana, affected him as a parent.

In the upcoming documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the 37-year-old royal speaks candidly with former soccer player Marvin Sordell about becoming a father, calling it one of the "scariest" moments of his life.

Sordell, who suffered from depression and grew up without a father, found becoming a new dad to be "the hardest time in my life," he tells William in the documentary, which airs on BBC One in the U.K. on May 28.

"You know, I found it really tough," Sordell says. "I grew up without my father... I really struggled with my emotions at that time.”

William, who was 15 when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, relates to Sordell's journey.

"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is," he agrees. "I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds."

"Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together," William adds of his wife, Kate Middleton. The pair share three children -- 6-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince Louis.

"I can completely relate to what you're saying about children coming along," he notes. "It's one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest."

Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health sees William explore aspects of British history that have helped create the culture of silence around mental health. Throughout the documentary, the father of three meets players and fans from grassroots to the elite of the sport to openly discuss their mental health challenges. William has been an avid supporter of mental health awareness. Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health fits into the U.K.'s ongoing Heads Up: Football Unites for Mental Health program.

See more on William in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton and Prince William Play Bingo With Nursing Home Residents in the Most Wholesome Video

Prince William Writes Letter on Behalf of Himself and Prince Harry to Princess Diana's Charity

Prince Harry 'Back in Touch' With Prince William After His Move to L.A.