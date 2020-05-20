Why Chrissy Teigen Is Calling Out Some of Her 'Rich' Friends

Chrissy Teigen doesn't have the patience to put up with some of her friends looking for free merch.

The model recently decided to put together a swag box to promote herCravings cooking empire -- including cookbooks, some cookware and other related, branded merchandise -- which she then sent out to a few key celebrity pals.

While stars like Kourtney Kardashian and comedian Ali Wong were among the select few who got one of the special care packages, it seems a few other famous figures began hitting Teigen up for some swag of their own.

So, Teigen took to her Instagram story to shut it down, calling people out -- without naming names -- for trying to get out of buying her products.

"Please don’t ask me for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is," she wrote. "Also, I see some of you asking and you’re literally rich."

Teigen also shared a series of videos to her Instagram story, explaining how her appreciation for PR packages have changed since she began assembling her own as part of her company's publicity efforts.

"Before I had to make my own boxes, I’d get boxes all the time and I’d just donate them or give them away. I didn’t even think twice about it," Teigen shared, explaining she figured they were put together and sent out without anyone really considering whom they were going to or why.

"Then I started making my own and holy s**t it was a ton of work," she continued. "I put it together, it’s very curated, it’s a labor of love and I will never, ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely."

She further clarified that the message she'd posted wasn't intended for her fans, but instead for her wealthy friends who "are literally writing, saying, 'Uh mine hasn't gotten here yet.' That's 'cause I didn't send it to you!"

Teigen finished up her remarks with a low-key reference to her recent drama with Alison Roman, when she said that her interest in creating interesting packages with a lot of thought behind them perhaps "comes from someone putting it in your head that we're just a content farm of endless money and just got so big so fast, but I promise we didn't -- as great as it looks."

