Jimmy Fallon's Wife Nancy Juvonen Gets the Sweetest Birthday Surprise From Daughters on 'Tonight Show'

The Fallon kids pulled off a sweet surprise for their mom's birthday. Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon began with an off-camera Jimmy instructing his two daughters to get ready to sing "Happy Birthday" to their mom, Nancy Juvonen, in honor of her 53rd birthday.

Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, seemed excited by the prospect, with Franny running off to grab Nancy, while Winnie stood waiting with a birthday sign and cake.

When Nancy made her way into the room, the girls and Jimmy began singing the festive song, as Franny carefully walked the candle-adorned cake -- which had a 45 on it, instead of a 53 -- over to her mom. Nancy smiled as she took in the surprise, while also jokingly telling her husband he's in "trouble" for catching her off-guard.

The cute moment hilariously ended with Winnie and Franny blowing out most of the candles before their mom could get to them. Nancy didn't seem to mind, though, and offered her daughters and husbands thanks, love and kisses for the sweet tribute.

Jimmy began his monologue by acknowledging Nancy's birthday once again, saying, "It's a special day here because it's my wife's birthday."

"The producer, camera operator, location scouter, editor," Jimmy quipped, referencing Nancy's many roles in his at-home shows. "We love you, honey."

Jimmy also revealed a few of the gifts his wife had already received, including a case of olives from her father-in-law and a personalized message from The Challenge star Johnny Bananas courtesy of one of her friends.

