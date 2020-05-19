Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares When Daughter Katherine Is Due to Give Birth

Arnold Schwarzenegger is going to be a grandpa very soon! The 72-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and revealed when his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is set to give birth to her first child with her husband, Chris Pratt.

"That is really exciting news to have Katherine now be pregnant and have a baby," he gushed. "I don't know when exactly, but sometime this summer. I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he is, and have some fun. I think this is kind of a unique experience."

While he looks forward to having a grandchild to play with, Arnold has also been thinking about the famous gene pools the baby will be made up of.

"Think about this for a second... There's three gene pools that you can do. There's Kennedy, there's Schwarzenegger, and Pratt. We can do anything," he joked. "We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis... We can go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about it!"

"That is a lot of power here!" Arnold added. "We'll see if this kid ends up with an accent."

ET recently spoke with Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver, who also expressed excitement about the impending birth of her first grandchild.

"I'm really proud of her. Obviously she and Chris are super happy," Maria said of Katherine and Chris. "They're a blessing to each other."

As for whether she's ready for the "grandma" title, Maria joked, "I'm not embracing that name exactly."

"I'm gonna come up with my own name," she quipped. "I'll just be Mama. No, I can't do that. I've got to do something else. I'll think of it. I'll figure it out."

