Jonas Brothers and Karol G Get Us Dancing With New Song 'X'

The Jonas Brothers and Karol G dropped their highly anticipated collaboration, "X," on Friday, after weeks of teasing the tune. The single marks the first time the artists have worked together. The sizzling jam begins with a sultry guitar and Nick even breaking out a little Spanish, singing about a chance meeting "by the pool, yeah, singing bailando."

"Oh, oh, oh, kiss me like your ex is in the room / Don't you be afraid of something new," the JoBros croon on the chorus. "If you play it right you could be that someone who won't leave me lonely tonight."

The brothers also officially released another new song, "Five More Minutes," which they performed for the first time at the GRAMMYs back in January.

This isn't Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' first time working with a Latin sensation. Last June, they teamed up with Sebastián Yatra, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee for "Runaway." They all performed the song together during the JoBros' concert in Miami last year.

As for Karol, she released the bilingual track "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj in November. With many Latinx artists collaborating with mainstream English-speaking singers, Karol told ET last year that she was "so happy to be a part of this moment in music."

"I grew up watching Anglo artists and thinking they were so unreachable," the Colombian singer expressed. "Spanish-language music has come such a long way, it’s global now. I love seeing how English-speaking artists want to collaborate with Latino artists. And, how I’m able to be part of an American song and bring my urban flair."

Karol also teased that she had a couple more collabs coming out, including one with Cardi B, which fans will have to wait for!

