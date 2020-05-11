Stacy Keibler Announces Birth of Third Child in Sweet Mother's Day Post

Stacy Keibler got to spend this Mother's Day with her three children! The 40-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she had welcomed her third child.

Keibler posted a sweet shot of herself lying in bed with her newborn daughter, Isabella Faith, sleeping soundly beside her in a pink onesie.

"Today is so special because it’s my first Mother’s Day as a family of five! My heart is filled with so much love," Keibler captioned the shot. "We are so incredibly blessed to welcome Isabella Faith to our family 💫🙏🏼❤️ Wishing all Mommas out there a very Happy Mother’s Day 🌷."

Pal Jamie-Lynn Sigler commented on the post, "Oh how beautiful! Happy Mother’s Day! Love you!," and comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day, babe!"

Keibler is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Ava and son Bodhi, 1, with her husband, Jared Pobre.

Back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, Keibler shared a photo of her pregnant belly with lots of hands on it, writing, "I am so grateful for all of the love and support I’ve received during this unique time in history. The last few weeks have been challenging for many of us expecting mothers. Sending all the pregnant mommas out there lots of love and respect. Mommas are some of the strongest people I know and our babies are the future 💖."

