Corey La Barrie, YouTube Star, Dies in Car Crash at 25

Rest in peace, Corey La Barrie.

The YouTube star died on Sunday after being involved in a crash with a drunk driver, Corey's mother and brother confirmed on Instagram. Sunday was Corey's 25th birthday.

"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Corey's brother, Jarrad La Barrie, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't know how I'm suppose to do this without you," he continued. "i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f**king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."

Friends and fans took to social media to mourn Corey's death.

My heart is so heavy right now.. corey was such a happy go lucky guy can’t believe how fast life can change. Prayers for his family, loved ones, and his fans. I am devastated. I’ll remember the laughs forever. Please cherish everyday because everyday is not promised. 💔 — . (@BrennenTaylor) May 11, 2020

I can’t believe I’m saying this right now... I feel like I’m in a bad dream... Rest In Peace @coreylabarrie. You were such a bright spirit and a beautiful soul. You’ll be missed brother 😔💔 — Carter Reynolds (@carterreynolds) May 11, 2020

thank you for being my happiness and laughter for the last 4 years, you never failed to put a smile on my face. you’re in a much better place now, love you and i’ll miss you long time, corey ❤️



rest easy bub @coreylabarrie pic.twitter.com/JfNfAkeCnm — jess (@avonstaco) May 11, 2020

RIP to one of the most genuine and fun loving spirits I’ve met in LA @coreylabarrie 💔 taken too soon... #RestInPeaceCoreyLaBarrie — Tristan Tales (@tristantales) May 11, 2020

corey la barrie, thank you for everything you have done for us. thank you for giving me the best friends i could ever ask for. thank you for making me the happiest when i needed to. thank you. simply thank you. i love you so much. fly high 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/hpdvJe0gs6 — ranya ☽🕊 (@4URUIN) May 11, 2020

