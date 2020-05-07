Jennifer Aniston Tells COVID-19 to 'Kindly F**k Off' With Throwback Pic

Jennifer Aniston has always been a self-proclaimed homebody and even she's over quarantining.

After taking to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself watching the laundry run, the Friends star posted a Throwback Thursday pic that expressed exactly how she is feeling about the coronavirus pandemic.

In the image, which appears to have been taken in the '90s, Aniston is sitting outside at a restaurant and flips off a photographer she spots taking her photo. "Dear Covid...⁣ You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE 👋🏼🖕🏼☹️ TBT," she hilariously captioned the pic. Click HERE to check it out.

In addition to throwback pics and videos of her clothes getting washed, Aniston has taken to posting cartoons about quarantining, as well as sharing videos of her dog.

The 51-year-old actress has a lot to look forward to when she gets out of quarantine. In addition to starring in a second season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, she'll be reuniting with the cast of Friends for an HBO Max special.

Here's an update on the highly anticipated reunion:

