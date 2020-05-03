Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Extended Until August

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been extended until at least the end of the summer.

According to court documents obtained by ET, judge Brenda Penny issued an order authorizing the temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to stay on Spears' conservatorship until at least August 22, 2020.

Per the docs, the extension comes after the judge decided a hearing on the matter could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spears' father, Jamie, stepped down as her conservator in September 2019. Jamie had previously petitioned the court to hand over the reins of the singer's conservatorship, citing ongoing health issues. A judge approved the request and appointed Montgomery, Spear's longtime care manager, as her new conservator.

The news comes after the 38-year-old's family was apparently feeling some anxiety after Spears shared that she accidentally set fire to her home gym.

"Her family worries because they know Britney can get distracted and forget," the source told ET. "These are all things she works on in therapy."

Worry aside, things between Spears and her family are currently "good." "Things were difficult for some time with the kids" -- son Jayden made news earlier this year when he spoke on her personal life via social media -- "but their relationship has been good."

