Anderson Cooper Reveals He's a Dad -- See the Sweet Message and First Pic!

Anderson Cooper is a dad!

The CNN anchor revealed on the air on Thursday that he welcomed a baby boy, named Wyatt Morgan Cooper, via surrogate three days ago. Cooper, 52, got emotional as he shared the news with viewers, as well as shared the significance of his son's name. He then took to Instagram to share a sweet message and first family pics.

"I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan," he wrote on his Instagram. "It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

"As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he continued. "Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."

"I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him," he concluded. "I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."

See Cooper's on-air announcement below.

Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper's son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, friends and fans couldn't help but congratulate the new dad and his baby boy. Longtime best friend Andy Cohen also posted a photo of Cooper and his son.

"'New life, new hope!' Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you! ♥️," Cohen captioned the pic.

Congrats to the happy family.

