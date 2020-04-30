Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Surprise 'Savage' Remix -- See the Best Twitter Reactions

People are shook!

On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion released a surprise remix of her hit song "Savage" featuring Beyoncé -- and fans of the two artists could not contain their excitement.

The "Hot Girl Summer" singer took to Instagram to share the new single, as well as freak out over getting the chance to work with Queen Bey.

"I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this sh*t means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW!" she wrote. Megan also added that all artist proceeds of the song will benefit L.I.F.E. Houston, a food bank for babies that provides emergency formula for families with infants in the Houston area during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live, Megan broke down in tears expressing how honored she was that Beyoncé would collaborate with her. The rapper had previously mentioned that it was her dream to work with Bey.

"It's really crazy because my mama was a really huge fan of Beyoncé," she said, wiping away tears. "It's like, though, for Beyoncé to even do a song with me?! I really only been out for two years…Beyoncé?!"

See how fans reacted to the remix, below:

Me trying to learn Beyoncé’s part in Savage Remix the first day pic.twitter.com/lKXoEaOf3V — Bri 💕 (@sadity_essence) April 29, 2020

Can we all talk about how @Beyonce just snapped on this #SavageRemix! @theestallion just officially secured the song of the summer and she also got feature of the year. Yes we know it's just April. It's over with. #ExcellentSound https://t.co/7ZvpwBoWSr — Sound Snob Podcast (@soundsnobpod) April 29, 2020

Me 10 minutes ago vs me after hearing Beyoncé murder Savage remix pic.twitter.com/sUtySROtyp — DaolonWong The Dark Chi Master (@GI4Classified) April 29, 2020

And my momma was a savage bitch I got this shit from Tina” @Beyonce #SavageRemix pic.twitter.com/KnHKaugeUu — brandy (@brandylian) April 29, 2020

Beyoncé is hot 🔥 she nailed everything she do 👏👏 let’s party tomorrow #saysoremix #SavageRemix Nicki and Beyoncé in one room❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYhOl4AYvJ — Adenike (@Nikelagos111) April 29, 2020

Meg just did it, a song with Beyoncé, BEYONCÉ! #savageremix pic.twitter.com/StwYxxHR4L — I M M 💎 (@Initra_Marilyn) April 29, 2020

I also would like to thank Blue Ivy for letting her client Beyonce hop on a track with Megan🙈 my ears have been blessed — Skai (@skaijackson) April 29, 2020

Beyoncé is now the #1 trend in the US! 🇺🇸👸🏽🐝 #SavageRemix — BEYONCÉ STATS (@BeyStats) April 29, 2020

me listening to beyoncé body these verses on the #savageremix pic.twitter.com/sKRZDXYsFv — Genius (@Genius) April 29, 2020

Beyoncé has been surprising the Beyhive with various appearances. Fans were excited to see her be a part of the Disney Family Singalong, belting "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

She also delivered a message to the "true heroes" working amid the coronavirus pandemic during the One World: Together at Home special. See what she said in the video below.

