Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch Quarantine-Themed Wine With All Profits Going to Coronavirus Relief

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have created their own wine, and all of the proceeds are going to charities they've personally chosen that are helping provide relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple launched their new quarantine-themed wine -- an Oregon Pinot Noir created with Nocking Point -- on Sunday, and shared a video announcing the news.

"These are unprecedented times we're living in, Kutcher says. "And unprecedented times calls for ..."

"More drinking," Kunis jokingly interjects.

Kutcher then explained that aside from staying home with their two children -- 5-year-old daughter Wyatt and 3-year-old son Dimitri -- they've been doing virtual hangouts with their friends in the evenings and also looking for ways to support charities amid the national health emergency. Thus, Kunis came up with the idea for their wine.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we've done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work that they're supposed to, their outcome is visible, and so we kind of took the guessing game out in case you want to help people," Kunis says. "So, you can look at this as a charitable donation."

The wine costs $50 for two bottles and they're currently taking pre-orders. Each bottle also comes with a blank label on it, allowing you to write a personal shout-out to whoever you're toasting to. The charities the couple has chosen to receive the proceeds are GiveDirectly, which gives cash grants directly to families on SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] in areas highest hit by COVID-19; Direct Relief, which provides medical equipment and PPE to frontline workers and EMS workers; Frontline Responders Fund, which buys and delivers PPE and ventilators to medical facilities; and America's Food Fund, a collaboration between Feeding America and World Central Kitchen that is working to ensure reliable and safe access to food in the U.S.

Interestingly enough, in their Twitter video, after they cheers, Kunis tells Kutcher, "You can't drink!," to which he replies, "I didn't drink, I got in on my lips." Kunis also did not take a sip.

For more on how other celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Diddy are raising money and uplifting spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Kids Make Sweet Sign for Those Working During Coronavirus Pandemic

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are 'Officially Freaking Out' After Receiving Gift From Netflix's 'Cheer' Squad

Ashton Kutcher Says He Makes Sure to 'Stay in Touch' With Ex-Wife Demi Moore's Kids