Jimmy Fallon, Kesha and More Will Give School Commencement Speeches Via Podcast Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Celebrities are coming together to share words of wisdom with graduating students.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, iHeartMedia announced on Tuesday its new campaign titled Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020.

Jimmy Fallon, Kesha, Hillary Clinton, Eli Manning, John Legend, Halsey, DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Khalid, Tim McGraw, Chelsea Handler and others will record commencement speeches for iHeartMedia's new podcast. With schools shut down, the podcast is dedicated to the graduating classes of 2020, that will miss their ceremonies due to the coronavirus and the closing of many institutions.

All the speeches will be posted on May 15, ahead of National Graduation Day on May 17.

Additionally, beer company Natural Light is also throwing its own commencement ceremony with Natty Light’s Worldwide Commencement on Facebook Live on May 14. Mark Cuban, Steven A. Smith, Jane Lynch and more will be part of this event.

The first-of-its-kind experience will bring together graduating seniors across the country and feature multiple speeches and sage advice from the special guests and more.

With the ongoing pandemic, many people, as well as the entertainment industry, have been forced to shift their daily work routines via online. Many late-night talk shows, news and media outlets have been producing online content for readers worldwide.

