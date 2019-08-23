University of Houston receives record-breaking $50 million donation

HOUSTON - The University of Houston is celebrating in a big way after a record-breaking donation was made to the school.

The university made an announcement during a news conference Thursday that the school had received a “landmark” donation of $50 million.

According to UH, the historic gift, made anonymously, is the largest single contribution to the school’s “Here, We Go" philanthropic campaign.

The donor wants the university to use the funds to hire distinguished faculty to establish and support four new institutes that will address crucial challenges in the areas of energy, infrastructure, precision medicine and global engagement, according to UH.

UH President Renu Khatour said the donation shows the extent to which people believe in the university.

“To receive a gift of this magnitude and for the purpose it is intended to serve, is a clear indication that people believe in the potential of the University of Houston to reach new heights,” Khatour said. “This gift will help us acquire top talent from across the nation to transform our academic and research abilities like nothing we have seen before.”

The donation is called the “Aspire Fund: The $50 Million Challenge,” and the donor challenged the school and other donors to give another $50 million to make a $100 million impact and “positioning UH to be nationally competitive in attracting preeminent faculty,” UH said.

