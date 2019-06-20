Texas A&M boasts more CEOs on top tier of Fortune 500 list than any other school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Sure Texas A&M has got some bragging rights on the sports side, but how about the academic side?

A recent survey by U.S. News and World Report found that more Aggies, four to be exact, serve as CEOs at the top 100 companies on the Fortune 500 list. That was followed by the University of Michigan and Penn State University, with three each.

The four Texas A&M graduates on the list are:

Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobil, who graduated in 1987.

Greg Garland, CEO of Phillips 66, who graduated in 1980.

Bruce Broussard, CEO of Humana, who graduated in 1984.

David Cordani, CEO of Cigna, who graduated in 1988.

According to Texas A&M, Broussard and Cordani are graduates of the Mays Business School, while Woods and Garlands hold engineering degrees.

“These senior executives on the list today, and those for years to come, fulfill the mission of Texas A&M of graduating leaders who serve, wherever their chosen pathways take them,” said Texas A&M President Michael Young.

The school opened in 1876 and recently handed out its 500,000th degree.

