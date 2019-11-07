TEA informs HISD board it will be taken over by state-appointed managers

HOUSTON - The Texas Education Agency informed the Houston Independent School District's board of trustees on Wednesday that the board will be taken over by appointed state managers.

In a letter addressed to HISD's board president and the district's superintendent, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath laid out the reasons for the takeover, including the results of a Special Accreditation Investigation, the lowered accreditation status and the low performance of Wheatley High School.

"The long-standing failure of the board of trustees to provide better educational opportunities to the students of this campus, compel me to appoint a board of managers," Morath wrote.

READ: Morath's letter to HISD board

According to Morath, a majority of the board of managers will consist of members of the HISD community. Job descriptions for the state board of managers were posted at TEA.Texas.gov.

In addition to the managers, TEA will also appoint an interim superintendent.

A date for the takeover of the state's largest school district was not in the letter.

HISD officials issued the following statement about Wednesday's news.

"The Houston Independent School District has received a letter from Commissioner of Education Mike Morath regarding the appointment of a board of managers. We want to assure our students, parents, staff, and community members that our primary focus will continue to be the education and success of our students."

The news is not unexpected. A final report issued in late October recommended for a second time that state managers take over HISD's board.

This story is developing.

