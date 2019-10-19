HISD teacher turned actor gets guest role on NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam'

HOUSTON – Houston teacher Kedrick Brown is in the classroom by day, and on your television and movie screens by night, working in Hollywood projects alongside stars like Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Oprah Winfrey.

The multitalented actor shared with Houston Life how he could shoot an episode of the hit NBC’S show “New Amsterdam,” while teaching at Audrey H. Lawson Middle School, one of HISD's performing arts magnets schools.

For him it's all about time management and the support of school principal Kasey Bailey.

“Always making sure that within, of course, school district grounds, going off to do the work (acting) and then coming back to be with them ( the kids), so we make it work,” said Brown, who started acting around the same age range of some of his students.

“I just want my career to serve as a 'You too' poster child for them. I want them to look and go: 'You too can make it out of that bad situation. You too can be successful. You too can make better decision and become something,”' said Brown, who heads their program as theatre arts director and wants to continue making a difference in the life of his students.

“That’s my purpose. And I think that my passion behind this is one of the key things that keeps it going for me,” he said.

You can catch Kedrick on NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” tonight at 9 on KPRC channel 2.