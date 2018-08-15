Go inside Alief ISD's new hands-on career center

HOUSTON - The first day of school for the Alief Independent School District is the official opening of the district's new Center for Advanced Careers.

The center is a 235,000-square-foot facility that can accommodate 2,500 students. It is equipped with materials and tools that are industry standard.

The building, located at 12160 Richmond Ave., was designed by Houston-based architecture firm PBK and is divided into two wings.

The west wing houses the “dirty” labs, including veterinary tech, manufacturing, engineering, architecture, construction, welding and auto tech. With concrete tilt-wall construction, a large service yard, exposed structure and concrete floors, the wing is designed to emulate the architecture and construction type of industry buildings.

The east wing of the building houses the “clean” programs, including health science, information technology, digital design, culinary arts and entrepreneurship.

“Alief ISD’s Center for Advanced Careers came out of design meetings and a design charrette with faculty, district staff, board members, community and the superintendent,” said PBK architect and associate Melissa Turnbaugh. “During the charrette, the team established important goals for the design of the building, including transparency, flexibility, adaptability, technology and contemporary design. The project goals served as a benchmark for decisions throughout the design process."

Students will be able to get certification for several trades and professions so that they can work once they graduate.

PHOTOS: Tour the new center

“For decades, high school students were all taught the same way, as if all of them were heading to a four-year university,” said Alief ISD Superintendent H.D. Chambers. “Study after study shows that not all students are meant to attend a four-year university and that through these endorsement areas, students may pursue a career of their choice and not just be conformed into a one-size-fits-all approach that was mandated by the state for decades. This facility will provide our students with even more opportunities for success after graduating high school.”

The auto tech area has 14 lifts where students will learn how to change oil, replace and repair auto parts and cars. There is a mill and cabinet-making area where students can work with wood. Another section is a mini hospital area with beds and advanced dummies that can be programmed to simulate certain medical conditions, like cardiac arrest.

The building also includes a broadcast station with an audio booth, green screen and studio cameras. There is also a veterinary medicine station and student bistro and kitchen.

It was all built thanks to a 2015 bond referendum. For three years, PBK architects and designers worked on creating a space that fit students' needs.

“We visited experts from different industries to make sure students have a smooth transition from here to the workforce,” Turnbaugh said.

"If you really want to experience Alief’s Center for Advanced Careers, you’re going to want to bring your car for an oil change, walk over to the bistro and have lunch while you drop off your dog to get groomed and cared for," said Jennifer Baker, Alief ISD's career and technical education co-director. "For about two to three hours, you can have a lot of fun at this center."

