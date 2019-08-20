Welcome back, students! Here is what's new at Aldine ISD

HOUSTON - It was the first day of school for Aldine Independent School District on Tuesday, and the district made some big changes for the new school year.

Here is what's new for the 2019-2020 school year:

ACE LEARNING MODEL

Aldine ISD launched the Accelerating Campus Excellence (ACE) model at Goodman Elementary and Worsham Elementary Schools, aimed at helping students reach their full potential.

“I got into education to make a difference,” said teacher Eden Howe. “To me, kids here are kind of counted out because they were low-performing and I think it just takes one person. Now we have a whole team of people to count them back in.”

The program moved the best teachers and staff to the two elementary schools, extended the school day and added social and emotional support for the students.

Teachers also went through specialized training and extra professional development.

"They deserve to be exposed to excellence," said LaDon Ward, principal of Goodman Elementary. "They deserve to have an opportunity that can catapult them and change the trajectory of their life."

DUAL LANGUAGE PROGRAM

The district is also starting a two-way dual language program for kindergarten students at five schools.

The program will start in kindergarten and a grade level will be added each year to allow students to continue their studies into high school

It aims to teach young children a second language, something that'll make a difference in their futures.

"It's preparation for our students not only to be bilingual but to be bi-cultural and bi-literate is very important as we welcome our native speakers and our non-native speakers," said Aldine ISD Superintendent LaTonya Goffney. "We put them in the same classrooms and they learn part of the day in English and part of the day in Spanish."

Students had to apply and were selected for the program prior to the start of school.

P-TECH SCHOOL

Avalos P-TECH School opened in August of 2019.

The campus is designed to offer smaller class sizes, supportive personalized learning environment while students are earning a high school diploma, an associate’s degree or a two-year post-secondary industry certification through internships, apprenticeships and other job training programs.

Avalos P-TECH School is a partnership between Aldine ISD, BakerRipley and Lone Star College.

