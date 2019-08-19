Klein high school welcomes first senior class

KLEIN, Texas - It was an exciting day of school for the Klein Independent School District as students headed back for their first day of class. But for 583 students at one Klein high school, it was an especially exciting day.

Klein Cain High School welcomed the class of 2020 -- its first senior class.

The school opened in August 2017 and only had freshman and sophomores; now those sophomores make up the senior class.

“We get to set traditions for the first of the grades that are coming up, so I’m really excited about that,” said senior class president Sandra Calderon. “I’m actually honored to be a part of this school.”

School principal Nocile Patin said she has been waiting for this moment for years.

"To see the kids walking through the halls is something that I envisioned for a really long time," said Patin. "It’s a pretty fulfilling feeling."

The school was named after Dr. Jim Cain, who worked with Klein ISD for 35 years and spent 12 of those as superintendent.

“It’s just been so much fun to watch it start from the ground up and then open up and build with all the great things that are happening here," Cain said.

This year, the district welcomed new superintendent Jenny McGow, the first woman to serve in the role.

McGown started with the district as a teacher many years ago.

“We’re excited to welcome back ... over 54,000 students this year,” said McGown.

McGown is getting down to business. Her goal is to visit every campus and every department in the district this week, sharing the passion she has for education.

“To be here as superintendent in a place that I genuinely love so much with people I love so much is just a total honor and a joy," McGown said. "This is my first, first day of school as a superintendent. I’m very excited."

