FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election being held on Nov. 8 will determine who will lead Texas.

Voters are casting votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices.

U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats are also up for grabs in this midterm election.

The polls in Texas close at 7 p.m. central time. Early vote totals will begin to come in shortly after that time followed by election day votes. Final results will not be certified until mail-in ballots and provisional ballots have been reviewed and counted.

