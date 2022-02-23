70º

Decision 2022

Have questions about voting on Election Day? Call the KPRC 2 phone bank on Tuesday

The League of Women Voters of Houston will have volunteers on hand to take calls from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Primary election day is March 1 in Texas. (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

KPRC 2 is continuing our long-standing partnership with the League of Women Voters of Houston this upcoming primary election day. On Tuesday, March 1, volunteers from LWV Houston will answer calls related to voting locations, rules, and more.

KPRC 2 will host the phone bank in conjunction with Telemundo Houston.

Phone lines will be open for those with questions related to the Texas primary election from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The numbers to call for help in English and Spanish will be posted here on Tuesday morning and will be broadcast on air on KPRC 2 as soon as the phone lines open on election day.

To help you prepare ahead of time, the League of Women Voters of Houston has posted its Houston Voters Guide in multiple languages.

