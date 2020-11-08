Biden, Trump supporters react to election results across the Houston area

HOUSTON – There were rallies for both political sides throughout the Houston area on Saturday.

Some folks could hardly contain their excitement. While others weren’t quite ready to accept the election results with Joe Biden projected as President-elect.

Gerald Womack attended a Biden car parade to celebrate.

“I’m just overwhelmed that it’s all over. I’m so excited about both President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” said supporter Gerald Womack.

In Conroe, thousands came together to show their support for President Donald Trump and echoed his claims of fraud.

“I think it’s bogus. I actually think this was a rigged election,” said Billy Apgar.

Congressman Kevin Brady was in attendance and addressed the crowd.

“Everyone is here today to make sure that every legal vote is counted openly and according to the law,” he said.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said she looked forward to working with Biden and hoped the president would agree to a peaceful transition of power.

“I wish for President Trump that he seek every legal action he believes he can and then I hope he will be part of what democracy is all about,” said Jackson Lee.