Decision 2020

Projection: Dan Crenshaw wins reelection in US House District 2

Dan Crenshaw (left) and Sima Ladjevardian (right)
Dan Crenshaw (left) and Sima Ladjevardian (right) (Campaign Photos)

A freshman congressman has won a second term in Congress in U.S. House District 2, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

The oddly shaped district, which runs from southwest Houston, out to west Harris County, up to north Houston and then east to the Kingwood area, has been in Republican hands since 2005.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Republican incumbent, won election after former U.S. Rep. Ted Poe retired from Congress.

Sima Ladjevardian, the Democratic challenger, served as a senior advisor and finance chair to the O’Rourke campaign during both his 2018 Senate bid and his 2020 presidential run.

Elliot Robert Scheirman is running as a Libertarian in the race.

U.S. Representative, District 2

Dan Crenshaw
Dan Crenshaw(R)
Incumbent
172,43456%
Sima Ladjevardian
Sima Ladjevardian(D)
133,56343%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(157 / 0)

