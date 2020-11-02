Ask 2: Can I turn in my ballot-by-mail at NRG on Monday and on Election Day?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can I turn in my ballot-by-mail at NRG on Monday and on Election Day?

Answer: Yes.

According to the Harris County Clerk’s Office, you can return your completed ballot-by-mail in person at NRG at any time during regular poll hours and Election Day.

Voters can enter at Blue Lot 25, Gate 9 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to drop off their ballot. Only the voter named on their ballot can drop it off at NRG.

You must present an acceptable form of ID when dropping off your ballot. If you do not present an acceptable form of ID, you can complete a reasonable impediment declaration form.

