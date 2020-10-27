Extended hours at select polling locations in Harris County as early voting in Texas comes to an end

HOUSTON – We are just seven days away from the Nov. 3 election. Early voting continues Tuesday through Friday.

In Harris County, another 52,195 people voted in person Monday. That brings the 14-day total, including mail-in ballots received, to nearly 1.1 million votes cast.

The Harris County Clerk’s Office provided more voter access than ever before, tripling the number of Early Voting Centers from just over 40 in 2016 to 122 this November. Visit http://www.HarrisVotes.com/Locations to find your nearest voting center, along with approximate wait times at voting centers across the county.

“My number one priority is keep voters and election workers safe this November,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “We know that voting by mail is the safest and most convenient way to vote, but for the thousands of Harris County residents that are not eligible, we’ve provided more opportunities to vote and stay safe than ever before in Texas history. We’ve worked hard to provide a safe in-person voting experience and give voters more choices in how they cast their ballot - from larger, safer locations to voting from the comfort and safety of your vehicle. I encourage everyone to make your plan to vote and to take advantage of the early voting period to cast your ballot safely this fall.”

Late-night Twitter: you might be interested in overnight voting in Houston this week. Voting Centers open at 7 a.m. Oct. 29th and don't close until 7 p.m. Oct. 30th. #HarrisVotes #HouNews #Houston #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/wbm8VBRdNB — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 27, 2020

There are 24-hour voting locations that will be available on Thursday, Oct. 29. They are:

NRG Arena

Hall D

1 NRG Parkway

Houston, TX 77054

John P. McGovern

2nd Fl, Food Court

6550 Bertner Ave.

Houston, TX 77030

East Harris County Activity Center

Big Room 7340 Spencer Hwy.

Pasadena, TX 77505

Tracy Gee Community Center

Room 1 & 23599 Westcenter Dr.

Houston, TX 77042

Kashmere Multi-Service Center Auditorium

4802 Lockwood Dr.

Houston, TX 77026

Victory Houston (Church)

Large Worship Area

809 West Rd.

Houston, TX 77038

Prairie View A&M University Northwest

Room 107

9449 Grant Rd.

Houston, TX 77070

Jeurgens Hall Community Center

Dance Hall

26026 Hempstead Hwy.

Cypress, TX 77429

Voting Methods

122 Early Voting Centers

Drive-thru voting at 10 locations

24-hour voting at eight locations on Thursday, Oct. 29

Extended hours to 10 pm Tuesday, Oct. 27 - Thursday, Oct. 29

Remaining Key Dates