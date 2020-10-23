76ºF

Decision 2020

SOCIAL: Trump, Biden supporters take to Twitter to replay top moments from the final presidential debate

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Decision 2020, Twitter, presidential debate, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, national, election, early voting, voting
University of Central Florida professor and political expert Dr. Jim Clark will share his thoughts on the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
University of Central Florida professor and political expert Dr. Jim Clark will share his thoughts on the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Images)

The final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden may have been civil in tone but the two sides delivered deeply different messages.

Throughout the 90-minute debate moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, Trump and Biden discussed a range of topics, including the coronavirus response, race relations, immigration, foreign policy, education and criminal justice reform.

Supporters of both Trump and Biden flocked to social media to provide commentary on the moments when their guy landed good punches.

Here is the social reaction to the Thursday night’s biggest moments:

Texas

Red states vs. blue states

The least racist person in the room

Children at the border

American has the cleanest water

The 1994 crime bill

The moderator

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: