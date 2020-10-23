SOCIAL: Trump, Biden supporters take to Twitter to replay top moments from the final presidential debate

The final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden may have been civil in tone but the two sides delivered deeply different messages.

Throughout the 90-minute debate moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, Trump and Biden discussed a range of topics, including the coronavirus response, race relations, immigration, foreign policy, education and criminal justice reform.

Supporters of both Trump and Biden flocked to social media to provide commentary on the moments when their guy landed good punches.

Here is the social reaction to the Thursday night’s biggest moments:

Texas

Biden will devastate the Texas economy by denying the use of oil and gas. Jobs. Public school funding. Affordable gas and electricity. All devastated. If you didn’t know that before, you know it now after watching that debate. #txlege — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 23, 2020

“The spikes in Florida & Texas” are gone”...that’s how the President opened up the debate tonight. These states are facing increasing Covid cases today & will face some of the worst scenarios this winter after President Trump pressured these Governors to lie. #Debates2020 — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 23, 2020

Red states vs. blue states

“i dont see blue states or red states, just american states”



*1 second later*



“so anyways look what states are spiking right now, the red ones” — MJ (@morganisawizard) October 23, 2020

Biden: "I don't look at this in terms of the way he does, blue states and red states. They're all the United States." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 23, 2020

Biden repeating rehearsed lines: “I don’t see red states or blue states...” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 23, 2020

The least racist person in the room

Trump telling a Black woman he’s the least racist person in the room might be peak Trump. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 23, 2020

t/rump: i am the least racist person in this room !!



the room in question: pic.twitter.com/8Zro0XNinH — lisa⁷ (@jungkookmh) October 23, 2020

"I am the least racist person in the room"



Ummm mah boi, so you are racist. pic.twitter.com/BPHCSvTiHZ — DASHIE BURNER (@DashieBurner) October 23, 2020

Children at the border

“They are well taken care of,” Trump on children he separated from their parents.



UN called this a violation of children’s rights.



He’s sick. #DebateTonight @votolatino — MARIA TERESA KUMAR #WearAMask (@MariaTeresa1) October 23, 2020

It’s impossible to fully convey the rage I feel when I think about the fact that there are over 500 children who were stripped away from their parents at the border and now haven’t seen them in years. I look at my two kids, imagining if it were them, and I almost want to explode. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) October 21, 2020

The Presidents response when asked why children were separated from their families at the border and kept him cages under his administration:

The Obama administration came up with the cages

The kids are well cared for under my administration — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 23, 2020

American has the cleanest water

I thought we made it clear that America does NOT have the cleanest water. #StopLying — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) October 23, 2020

We do not have the cleanest water!

We do not have the cleanest air!



California is on fire and Flint's water is poisoned!



Our future & our climate is not a political football!



We need real leadership now! #Debates2020 #VoteClimate https://t.co/YO4wSdr2jc — Jerome Foster II (@JeromeFosterII) October 23, 2020

The 1994 crime bill

"In the '80s, we passed -- all 100 senators voted for it -- a bill on drugs and how to deal with drugs. It was a mistake." -- Biden pic.twitter.com/SPLn8WTqQV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

Biden says that Crime Bill was a mistake. Can you imagine Trump saying he made a mistake? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden wrote the 1994 crime bill,



which locked up black fathers & separated them from their children. #Debates2020 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 23, 2020

The moderator

Not lost on me that the most efficient and coherent debate of the three was moderated by a Black woman #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/wgg9yQpaTi — God-is Rivera (@GodisRivera) October 23, 2020

"Kristen Welker just broke the space-time continuum."



-- Rachel Maddow#Debates2020 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 23, 2020